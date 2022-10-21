Hospitality And Green Cleaning

By Joshua Schwartz

From the October 2022 Issue

There are countless ways to signal excellence and stand out from the competition in the hospitality industry. A hotel might offer great amenities, proximity to local attractions, or affordable prices. A restaurant could offer unique cuisine, a generous happy hour, or live music.

But in this industry especially, the absence of one basic factor will send customers running in the opposite direction. Without it, you’ll certainly stand out—but in exactly the wrong way; that one basic factor is cleanliness.

In hospitality, cleanliness is necessary, and facility managers look to use the most potent cleaners and disinfectants available. This is understandable, but it’s ultimately misguided. To demonstrate why hospitality management professionals should focus on environmentally-friendly alternatives, here are the top five advantages of sustainable cleaning in this industry.

1. Sustainable Cleaning Can Be More Effective

The most obvious problem with the view expressed above is that its fundamental premise, and the assumption that sustainability reduces effectiveness, is incorrect. More precisely, it’s outdated.

Sustainable cleaners that use fewer toxic ingredients have been around for a long time. But in recent years, technological advances have produced options that are as effective as traditional brands, while containing no toxic chemicals.

Electrolyzed water is one such technology, which uses electricity to activate the ions in salt to produce a hypochlorous acid disinfectant (HOCl) and sodium hydroxide cleaner and degreaser. The HOCl disinfectant is 80 to 120 times more effective1 than sodium hypochlorite (bleach) and the cleaner is a heavy-duty degreaser, but both solutions are completely non-toxic as they are produced with water, salt, and electricity.

2. The Health Of Workers And Patrons

Highly toxic chemical cleaners and disinfectants are effective against germs, but they’re also “effective” against humans. In other words, their ability to kill germs and clean grime doesn’t come without costs.

Many contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which have been connected to numerous negative health outcomes,2 including cancer, liver and kidney damage, and more. For cleaning staff, the impact can be particularly severe. As a group, custodians suffer from occupational asthma double the rate of the general population.

One study of 6,230 people in a range of occupations, “found accelerated lung function decline in women both following occupational cleaning and cleaning at home. The effect size was comparable to the effect size related to 10-20 pack-years of tobacco smoking.”3

Of course, these products don’t need to be misused to do damage. To varying degrees, staff and patrons alike are all affected by toxic chemicals.