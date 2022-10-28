By Green Building Initiative and Solar Landscape

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives are becoming increasingly popular with both the investment and development communities. The investor community strongly supports funding organizations that prioritize proven success in ESG measures, and developers know that transparent ESG efforts can help properties stand out to both buyers and tenants.

The generation and use of solar energy is one powerful way for organizations to contribute to their ESG goals. Solar energy is sustainable, clean, and effective, and, once installed, solar arrays passively generate clean electricity with minimal maintenance.

Historically, large-scale solar has required a significant investment of both capital and space.

Community solar is changing that by leveraging government programs to incentivize large-scale solar applications. Solar Landscape, a New Jersey-based solar developer, owner and operator, is one company taking community solar to the next level by leveraging existing commercial rooftop space to bring solar energy (and the associated energy cost savings) to marginalized communities.

The Green Building Initiative (GBI), an international nonprofit dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment, administers the Green Globes certification, which incentivizes solar and renewable energy initiatives. Community solar can help meet both “E” and “S” goals in an ESG initiative by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and benefiting the surrounding community.

Community And ESG Initiatives

The U.S. Department of Energy defines community solar as any solar project or purchasing program with benefits that apply to multiple customers in the geographic area, including individuals, businesses, nonprofits and other groups.

The basic process for a community solar program is simple:

Solar panels are installed at community solar projects throughout the state The panels send electricity to the grid Subscribers automatically receive savings on their energy bills

Community solar is non-invasive for the community and low-risk for corporations interested in or already working toward achieving ESG goals. These organizations can drive sustainable social change and make a positive impact on the surrounding community by simply installing a rooftop community solar project.