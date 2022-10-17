How Does AI Impact Workplace Productivity?

Artificial intelligence (AI) can improve productivity in the workplace, according to Blumberg Capital’s 2022 AI survey. While consumers continue to be wary of the impact AI will have on job security, they also recognize how AI can benefit workers, according to the study. The 2022 study found that one-third of consumers would gladly welcome AI support to complete tedious tasks, up from 19% in the 2019 AI survey.

Generational differences also come into play: Millennials are two times more likely than Baby Boomers to let AI take over.

Blumberg Capital’s 2022 AI survey, which examines consumer behavior and attitudes on AI, found that consumers have largely moved beyond the adoption phase such technology. They have a generally positive perception of how AI can improve their experiences across areas such as healthcare, personal finance, e-commerce and logistics. And, as AI becomes a seamless part of consumers’ lives, entrepreneurs are building new AI-driven solutions, creating more efficiency, productivity, and convenience for individuals and businesses.

After a record breaking year for AI startup investments in 2021, AI continues to be a key technology priority across industries, as companies pivot from pandemic-driven initiatives to long-term productivity and growth. This has resulted in increased investments in AI solutions focused on helping enterprises and providers leverage data, increase productivity and enhance security in people’s daily lives at home and work.

In addition to the productivity findings, 2022 AI survey insights include: