Lighting Solutions Product Focus

Beyond Bollard

by U. S. Architectural Lighting



U. S. Architectural Lighting’s new Beyond Bollard features an outdoor LED system designed for area and pathway lighting, safety, and security. Its robust performance makes it ideal for use in parks, city squares, shopping malls, and on exterior commercial buildings.

With its advanced optics and PLED options, it provides high-level performance not only in delivered footcandles, but also in available distributions. The PLED system can deliver more than 5000 lumens. Each PLED optical module produces a crisp, uniform light that eliminates shadows and scalloping in pathway applications.

U.S. Architectural Lighting offers the Beyond Bollard with lens options to allow for many different illumination appearances—from diffuse and low glare to high performance wide coverage. All the optional lenses are high impact, UV stable acrylic. While a typical bollard is 42 in. height, the Beyond Bollard offers the flexibility of the standard 42 in. bollard to an 80. In. column with the option of any height from 2 in. to 8 in.