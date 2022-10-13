OSHA Expands Training Institute Education Center Network

Anew organization has been added to the OSHA Training Institute Education Center network, and 25 existing education centers have been renewed. OTI Education Centers are non-profit organizations that offer training courses on OSHA standards and occupational safety and health topics to workers and employers across the country. The newest center is the Construction Education Foundation in Denver, CO.
Since 1992, the OTI Education Center program has provided training nationwide to private sector and federal personnel from agencies outside OSHA and trained more than 42,000 people in fiscal year 2022.
The centers also help administer OSHA’s Outreach Training Program and fulfill the program’s monitoring requirements. They are the sole distribution channel for Outreach Training Program trainer courses, including OSHA standards and update courses. The program trained more than three million people from fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2022. This voluntary program is not a training requirement of any OSHA standard.
The new and renewed OTI Education Centers were announced following a national competition. Applicants were evaluated on organizational commitment, experience and qualifications; staff experience and qualifications; location and training facilities; marketing and administrative capabilities; Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility; and language accessibility.
OSHA does not fund OTI Education Centers. The centers are supported through established tuition and fee structures and provide instructors and facilities. Visit the OSHA Training webpage for more information on the OTI Education Centers Program, the Outreach Training Program, and the Office of Training and Education.
The new and renewed OTI Education Centers are listed below:
Region I
- Keene State College – Manchester, NH
Region II
- Atlantic OSHA Training Center, a consortium that includes Rutgers School of Public Health – Somerset, NJ (lead organization); Universidad Ana G. Mendez – Bayamon, PR; and University at Buffalo – Buffalo, NY
- Rochester Institute of Technology – Rochester, NY
Region III
- National Resource Center, a consortium that includes West Virginia University – Morgantown, WV (lead organization); and CPWR – Center for Construction Research & Training – Silver Spring, MD
- Mid Atlantic, a consortium comprised that includes Chesapeake Region Safety Council – Baltimore, MD (lead organization); and Northampton Community College – Bethlehem, PA
Region IV
- Eastern Kentucky University – Richmond, KY
- University of South Florida – Wesley Chapel, FL
- Georgia Institute of Technology – Atlanta, GA
- Southeastern OTI Education Center, a consortium that includes North Carolina State University – Raleigh, NC (lead organization); and University of Tennessee – Nashville, TN
- The University of Alabama – Tuscaloosa, AL
- Volunteer State Community College – Gallatin, TN
Region V
- Mid-America OTI Education Center, a consortium that includes Ohio Valley Construction Education Foundation – Springboro, OH
- Great Lakes OSHA Education Center, a consortium that includes University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine – Cincinnati, OH (lead organization); Eastern Michigan University – Ypsilanti, MI; and UAW Health & Safety Department – Detroit, MI
- National Safety Education Center, a consortium that includes Northern Illinois University – DeKalb, IL (lead organization); and Construction Safety Council – Hillside, IL
Region VI
- Texas A&M University Engineering Extension (TEEX) – College Station, TX
- University of Texas at Arlington – Arlington, TX
- Mid-South OTI Education Center, a consortium that includes Alliance Safety Council – Baton Rouge, LA (lead organization); and Louisiana State University – Baton Rouge, LA
- Oklahoma State University – Stillwater, OK
Region VII
- Great Plains OSHA Education Center, a consortium that includes Metropolitan Community College – Independence, MO (lead organization); Barton County Community College – Grandview Plaza, KS; and Saint Louis University College for Public Health & Social Justice – St. Louis, MO
Region VIII
- Mountain West OSHA Education Center – Salt Lake City, UT
- NEW! Construction Education Foundation – Denver, CO
Region IX
- University of California, San Diego – La Jolla, CA
- Arizona State University – Tempe, AZ
- California State University, Dominguez Hills – Carson, CA
- Chabot-Las Positas – Pleasanton, CA
Region X
- University of Washington – Seattle, WA
More information on the geographic areas served by OSHA’s Regional Offices is available here.