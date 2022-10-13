OSHA Expands Training Institute Education Center Network

Anew organization has been added to the OSHA Training Institute Education Center network, and 25 existing education centers have been renewed. OTI Education Centers are non-profit organizations that offer training courses on OSHA standards and occupational safety and health topics to workers and employers across the country. The newest center is the Construction Education Foundation in Denver, CO.

Since 1992, the OTI Education Center program has provided training nationwide to private sector and federal personnel from agencies outside OSHA and trained more than 42,000 people in fiscal year 2022.

The centers also help administer OSHA’s Outreach Training Program and fulfill the program’s monitoring requirements. They are the sole distribution channel for Outreach Training Program trainer courses, including OSHA standards and update courses. The program trained more than three million people from fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2022. This voluntary program is not a training requirement of any OSHA standard.

The new and renewed OTI Education Centers were announced following a national competition. Applicants were evaluated on organizational commitment, experience and qualifications; staff experience and qualifications; location and training facilities; marketing and administrative capabilities; Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility; and language accessibility.

OSHA does not fund OTI Education Centers. The centers are supported through established tuition and fee structures and provide instructors and facilities. Visit the OSHA Training webpage for more information on the OTI Education Centers Program, the Outreach Training Program, and the Office of Training and Education.

The new and renewed OTI Education Centers are listed below: