Overhead Door‎ Announces Innovative Aluminum Glass Door

The full-view aesthetic of the springless, aluminum glass door allows for maximum light infiltration illuminating any commercial space.

Overhead Door™ Brand launched the new EverServe™ Aluminum Glass Door Model 521s, a sectional door that provides maximum light infiltration and an innovative springless design within a sectional platform eliminating the need for a counterbalance.

The EverServe Aluminum Glass Door Model 521s is a premier solution for commercial and industrial applications where visuals, high-cycle, and performance are key design considerations. This aluminum framed door combines the high-cycle life and reliable operation from the EverServe platform with full-view aesthetics of commercial aluminum. From its springless design which eliminates the need for a counterbalance, to it being 30x standard sectional door with a 300,000 cycle life and more, Model 521s is highly functional, offering minimal downtime and enhanced productivity. Its performance and functionality offer minimum maintenance requirements.

The aluminum glass door has universal components, a floor-level controller, and direct drive integrated gear, motor, and brake assembly to further facilitate the ease of operation and maintenance of the door.

Additionally, Model 521s features a built-in braking mechanism that provides additional peace of mind against uncontrolled curtain travel. The control panel contains an electronic controller with micro-processor self-diagnostics, as well as a digital readout, time delay self-close timer, and non-resettable cycle counter. The door is available for wind load applications using existing Model 521 FBC or TDI approvals.

The aluminum glass door is available in sizes up to 18’ 1” high by 20’ 2” wide. The model also features a wide, 2-11/16″ center stile, 3-3/4″ or 4-1/2″ bottom rail, based on door size. Business owners can customize Model 251s with various glass options available and multiple finishes, including clear, light bronze, medium bronze, and dark bronze. PowderGuard Premium powder coat finish options are available in approximately 200 colors as well as custom matching to specification.

