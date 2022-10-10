Partnership Aims To Deploy Robots That Clean, Provide Food Service

A newly-formed partnership will deploy indoor automated robotic solutions in the U.S. that clean facilities and deliver food and drink in restaurants. The partnership between SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA) and Gausium will focus on helping companies successfully adopt, integrate, and scale robots within their organizations. X1 and the Scrubber 50 Pro (S50) are the first two solutions being deployed to support companies struggling with labor shortages or entering the next phase of transforming the way work is done.

X1 and S50 work alongside employees to alleviate menial and repetitive tasks so employees can focus on higher-value responsibilities, resulting in a boost in efficiency, improved employee and customer satisfaction, streamlined operations, and reduced employee turnover.

Following the successful commercialization and deployment of Whiz, an autonomous vacuum cleaner, SBRA is expanding its portfolio of cleaning robots and deepening its commitment to a smarter, clean, and healthier environment with the introduction of the S50 Pro. S50 Pro is a 4-in-1 scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing solution. S50 Pro can simultaneously clean and disinfect floors, automatically spot clean by detecting and removing stains before they spread, and can send messages to operators when it encounters large wastes that require additional cleaning support.

X1 serves indoor environments where there is a need for automated food service, including restaurants, hotels, cafes, and office buildings. X1 is equipped with three serving trays that can hold up to 30 kilograms. Its collision-free and spill-proof technology allows X1 to run food and beverages to several tables at a time, charting the most efficient path to tables or back to the kitchen while navigating customers, employees, furniture, and other robots. The robot’s advanced shock mitigation mechanisms ensure a smooth and stable delivery experience of drinks or liquid dishes. The X1 can also help servers bus tables. The first fleet of X1s has been successfully deployed at The Hall On The Yard, a 12,250-square-foot full-service food hall featuring nine restaurants in Orlando, FL.