The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) have appointed long-time green building proponent Peter Templeton as President and CEO. Templeton played a leading role in the development, launch, and ongoing operation of the LEED green building program, which provides a comprehensive, globally recognized framework for healthy, high-performing green buildings, communities, and cities.

Templeton has served at USGBC and GBCI for over 20 years, and led the organizations on an interim basis during the past year. He has dedicated his career to successfully driving behavior change to improve public health and the environment in communities worldwide.

“It’s a tremendous honor and responsibility to lead USGBC and GBCI,” said Templeton. “Buildings are a primary contributor to climate change, and over the past three decades the USGBC community has championed proven solutions and readied the market for critical innovation in policy, technology, and practice. I am committed to working with our talented team and dedicated partners to advance this work further and faster to address the urgent challenges facing our families, communities and planet.”

As President and CEO of both USGBC and GBCI, Templeton will direct the organizations’ efforts to increase the reach and impact of green building and green business market transformation activities around the world. He will build on his work over the past 25 years to accelerate the global adoption of practices that improve human health, environmental well-being and quality of life for all.