Restoration And Re-Upholstery

By Kriss Kokoefer

From the October 2022 Issue

Re-upholstery is a strategy that facilities managers can use to keep their operations fresh, their furniture clean and healthy, and their teams happy. More FMs have learned that taking the long view on furniture lifecycles improves their organization’s financial and sustainability performance, while reducing furniture and natural resource waste.

Furniture Waste Stream At Flood Levels

Re-upholstery—by design, takes contract furniture out of the waste stream. According to the EPA, 9.8 million tons of furniture went into U.S. landfills in 2017—doubling the 1990 volume and five times the 1960 totals.

These challenges are only getting tougher. Even in 2017, $9.9 billion worth of secondhand furniture was sold versus $480 billion of new furniture. Post pandemic, as companies invite, incentivize, or mandate their employees’ return to offices, company management is expected to make those spaces more home-like, cozy, and collaborative with inviting interiors. With this expectation, facilities managers are tested to build, and maintain for the long haul, spaces that meet widely varied needs.

A Strategic Approach To An Extended Furniture Lifecycle

It is not all bad news. Facility execs are turning to furniture renewal, refurbishment, re-upholstery and eventually, recycling for answers. The drumbeat is getting louder. The “re’s” are helping companies reduce waste, reach sustainability goals, respond to staff demands, live up to design expectations all while saving time and money.

Facility execs should consider two upholstered seating sustainability goals: 20% re-upholstered furniture in every move/re-stack and 80% renewed in every refresh. These levels strike a balance between new and sustainable.

Step One: Purchase Specification Expectations

Look at the long-range footprint of every piece. Evaluate recyclability specifications. Some manufacturers are designing 100% recyclable furniture. That’s a start, but look beyond end of life. Can a piece be refreshed—do the fabrics accommodate cleaning? Can it be renewed? Is the piece constructed so it can be dissembled and updated? Find pieces that can live up to these expanded long-term expectations.

Step Two: Regular Customized Cleaning

Fabric cleaning is definitely part of the renewal process, but there is no one-size-fits-all approach. With so many variables—location, air quality, wear, fabric, substrate, “a customized furniture portfolio maintenance program with an appropriate cleaning protocol is key to extending textile-covered assets,” says Kay Chesterfield’s IICRC Certified Master in Textile Cleaning Debbie Nakahara. “A cleaning strategy on a consistent schedule will effectively deliver a longer lifespan.”

The question more organizations are asking is “how many lives can a piece of soft seating have?” Diverse companies from Google to Alaska Airlines to Kaiser Permanente are shooting for more than one—making re-upholstery a part of their contract furniture goals. Some have made major commitments.

Re-Upholstery Taking Off At SFO

At San Francisco International Airport (SFO), re-upholstery is built into the furniture purchase and maintenance processes. According to SFO’s Architectural Assistant Diana Tsui, in charge of furniture maintenance in the massive international airport, “We always look at cleaning and re-upholstery potential in our furniture purchases. The fabrics and textiles we use must stand up to rigorous wear and cleaning, and the lounge chairs and food court seating areas must be able to be re-upholstered before we consider a purchase. As long as the physical structure of a piece is sound, we will always re-upholster before we replace.”

SFO re-upholsters approximately 150 pieces in a year, with recommendations based on the exacting feedback from the airport’s maintenance teams. Pieces include Arne Jacobsen’s Egg and Swan chairs, banquettes, and lounge seating. Tsui says the likelihood of increased re-upholstery numbers is expected now with travel being back at full strength.

Re-Upholstery At UCSF Medical Center

Three years after the UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay opened its doors, its furniture was worn. “There were rips and tears—and fabrics were awful,” says Brian Hassett, the Center’s furniture renewal lead. “The wear impacted not only high-traffic areas like lobbies and cafeterias, but staff areas like breakrooms. It was surprising how fast things got bad. I cringed. I knew how much could end up in landfills. I really hated it.”