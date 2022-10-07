School Cooling Emergency Turns Into No-Cost Upgrade

For a rural county school district in Kentucky, it started with an emergency failure of a cooling tower used in conjunction with the school’s HVAC system. The old, metal-clad cooling tower at the area middle school had required significant maintenance over the years. However, the district was hoping to delay the expense of having to replace it along with another metal tower utilized by the high school that was also nearing end-of-life.

“They needed a new tower, fast. Theirs was in real bad shape from years of rust buildup and they were experiencing all kinds of leaks—panel leaks, gasket leaks, everything,” explained Zach McKinney, sales engineer at Bluegrass Hydronics and Pump, which helped the school district with the cooling tower replacement.

Often in an emergency situation, researching for optimal replacement options gets tossed aside for what can be done quickly and easily. Fortunately for the school district, the team at Bluegrass had experience with advanced engineered-plastic cooling towers. The units would end up solving the two biggest issues the school district was facing: budget and durability.