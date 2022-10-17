Six Developments Win ULI’s 2022 Global Awards For Excellence

Six developments from around the world have been selected as winners of the 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence. This year’s winners include two from North America, two from Europe, and two from the Asia Pacific region, and represent the highest standards of achievement in the land use profession.

This year, 152 projects and programs were submitted across the three ULI regions: the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of those submissions, 26 were named as winners across the regions and then considered as global finalists. The six winners were selected by a multidisciplinary jury of nine ULI members representing a range of real estate and land use expertise—including development, finance, planning, urban design, architecture, and landscape architecture.

The 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence winners are: