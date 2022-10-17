Six Developments Win ULI’s 2022 Global Awards For Excellence

Six developments from around the world have been selected as winners of the 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence. This year’s winners include two from North America, two from Europe, and two from the Asia Pacific region, and represent the highest standards of achievement in the land use profession.
This year, 152 projects and programs were submitted across the three ULI regions: the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of those submissions, 26 were named as winners across the regions and then considered as global finalists. The six winners were selected by a multidisciplinary jury of nine ULI members representing a range of real estate and land use expertise—including development, finance, planning, urban design, architecture, and landscape architecture.
The 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence winners are:
ANKEN Alley Chanping 636
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Developer: ANKEN Group
- Designer: ANKEN Group
- Site Size: 0.72 Acres
Enabling Village
- Location: Singapore
- Developer: SG Enable Ltd .
- Designer: WOHA Architects Pte Ltd .
Essex Crossing
- Location: New York City, New York, USA
- Developers: BFC Partners; Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group; L+M Development Partners; New York City Economic Development Corporation; New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development; Prusik Group; Taconic Partners
- Designers: Beyer Blinder Belle; CetraRuddy; Dattner Architects; DXA Studio; Future Green Studio; Handel Architects; Kokobo Greenscapes; SHoP Architects; SLCE Architects; Studios Architecture; West 8
- Site Size: 6 Acres
MÉCA (Maison de l’Économie Creatives et de la Culture en Aquitaine)
- Location: Bordeaux, France
- Developer: Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine Designers: BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group; FREAKS freearchitects; Lafourcade-Rouquette Architectes
- Site Size: 2.5 Acres (1 ha)
Norblin Factory
- Location: Warsaw, Poland
- Developer: Capital Park Group
- Designer: PRC Architekci
- Site Size: 4.7 Acres (1.9 ha)
St. Pete’s Pier
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Developer: City of St. Petersburg, Florida
- Designers: Rogers Partners + Urban Designers; ASD | SKY; Ken Smith Workshop; W Architecture and Landscape Architecture; Wannemacher Jensen Architects
- Site Size: 26 Acres
The Global Awards for Excellence program evaluates submissions on overall excellence, including achievements in marketplace acceptance, design, planning, technology, amenities, economic impact, management, community engagement, innovation, and sustainability, among other factors.
“Across the three regions, ULI honored finalists who displayed an exemplary commitment to best practices and to building more inclusive cities with exceptional and contextual design,” said jury member Sophie Henley-Price, principal and managing director, STUDIOS Architecture, Paris, France. “The winners exhibited a unique level of excellence both at a regional and global scale, along with a dedication to promoting community engagement and innovation within their respective projects. By serving as replicable models for how developers across a diverse set of circumstances can successfully transform their communities for the better, these projects go above and beyond in furthering ULI’s mission worldwide.”
ULI began the Awards for Excellence program in 1979 to recognize superior development efforts in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.