Survey Shows Teachers Wary Of IAQ In Schools

A new survey found that the vast majority of teachers (74%) nationwide are concerned about the indoor air quality in their schools and on buses, citing the negative impacts it has on the health and productivity of teachers, faculty, and students.

The survey of 1,000 teachers and school facility managers was conducted by Researchscape in early October 2022. The results highlight the growing importance teachers place on working in a healthy, safe, and clean environment.

Despite having federal government funding available, 87% of educators surveyed say they are alarmed that their school hasn’t done more to improve air quality. While 84% have made recent changes regarding air quality, such as installing air purifiers or new ventilation systems, only 31% say they have real-time air monitoring at their school. When it comes to making improvements in their schools, improving air quality (64%) ranked second only behind salaries (66%).