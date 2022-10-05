V2 Composites Introduces Solution For Connection Failures in Parking Structures

The custom-engineered T-Biscuit product is a solution for existing and new concrete parking garages with failed shear connections.

V2 Composites introduced the new and improved T-Biscuit, a premier product and go-to solution for the repair of failed shear connections in concrete parking structures.

V2’s proprietary carbon fiber T-Biscuit has proven to be the simplest and most economical solution on the market today to repair failed flange-to-flange shear connectors of pre-cast double tee beams, which often fail as a result of fatigue and/or corrosion.

The next generation parking solution, fabricated from custom-engineered Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) laminate, meets or exceeds all the demanding capacities of the original T-Biscuit, and it accommodates the loads and fatigue increasingly associated with shear connection failure.

Understanding the additional specifications dictated by the newer, thinner, and wider double tee beam designs, company engineers consulted with V2 customers to ensure the re-designed T-Biscuit met the new requirements and was user-friendly for installers.

The new T-Biscuit meets or exceeds precast concrete code requirements published by ACI and PCI. The solution also increases in-plane bending capacity by 330% over the previous product, closely mirrors the joint deflection characteristics of a standard welded connection, and significantly reduces stress in the tee flange during reverse bending and in-plane movements resulting from thermal volume change.

V2’s new parking solution sports a new geometry that allows for the installation in all currently produced double tee beam thicknesses and accommodates a deeper depression for the backer rod and joint sealant.

V2 Composites, Inc., designs and fabricates some of the industry’s strongest and most versatile composite reinforcement solutions. It has served small and large general construction, design, and precast concrete companies in North America. V2 offers custom-stitched products for use in high-rise development, bridge-building, parking garage construction, cooling towers, and wind turbines. Through innovative technology and improved manufacturing processes, V2 produces cost-effective, time-saving composite solutions tailored to achieve the performance requirements of every project. V2 Composites is an ISO certified company.

