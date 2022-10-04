Vari Opens New DFW Global Headquarters

Built from the ground up in just one year, Vari’s new Dallas-Fort Worth global headquarters is a testament to the office furniture company’s focus on healthy workplaces. Dubbed VariSpace Coppell, the 180,000-square-foot building is a certified healthy and green work environment, and only the third building in DFW to earn Fitwel certification, part of the growing trend to promote healthy workplaces.

A three-story facility located on a 10-acre site, VariSpace Coppell features large exterior balconies, an open lobby concept, open staircases, touch-free building apps, a fitness facility, garage parking, grab-and-go food services, and — of course — Vari workspace products.

In addition to marking a decade since Vari introduced its VariDesk sit-stand desktop converter, the global headquarters facility opens at a time when Dallas leads the nation in the return to office, ranking in the top three cities with the highest percentage of workers back in-office. The building’s space-as-a-service model allows companies to tailor workspaces to their specific needs.

“Most executives are still trying to figure out the future of work, the workforce and workspaces – that’s where we come in,” said Vari CEO and co-founder Jason McCann. “We have worked with thousands of executives to identify what employees need, whether they are working in-office, hybrid, or remote. As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, we are excited for the future.”

Vari will occupy 80,000 square feet of the building. More than 90% of its workforce (300 employees) will work out of the new headquarters. The remaining 100,000 square feet are being marketed by Cushman & Wakefield.

“We love the location in the heart of DFW with access to amazing schools and a vibrant community,” added McCann. “We look forward to sharing VariSpace Coppell with other fast-growing companies who are seeking an innovative, fully furnished space.”

Leading The Way In Wellness

The Fitwel standard is a blueprint for making positive changes to enhance occupant health and wellbeing. VariSpace Coppell has achieved Fitwel certification based on wellness criteria including:

Policies encouraging the use of stairwells over elevators

Access to nature and green spaces

Provision of standing desks, collaboration spaces, and a healthy marketplace

Indoor and outdoor amenities such as a fitness center and walking trails

Following in the footsteps of VariSpace Las Colinas and VariSpace Southlake, VariSpace Coppell offers first-class amenities and flexible space solutions in a Class A building. BOKA Powell designed the building, Corgan designed its interiors, and Adolfson & Peterson (AP) built the facility.

“The pandemic rapidly changed the rules for innovation and flexibility when it came to workplace structure and interaction,” said Bob Lemke, vice president of operations at AP. “This is a timely project as the adaptability of the workplace becomes front and center for many operations.”