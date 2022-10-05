Atlanta Warehouse Is World’s First WELL Platinum/LEED Gold Pharma Project     

In Atlanta, a renovation at UCB’s headquarters campus has been awarded LEED Certification at the Gold level by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and WELL Certification at the Platinum level by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The Atlanta Warehouse is the first pharmaceutical facility in the world to earn both certifications.

Part of the global biopharmaceutical company’s inspace project, the Atlanta Warehouse was designed to reshape employees’ work environment to stimulate innovation, reimagine collaboration, and create and deliver value for patients living with severe diseases.

First launched and implemented in UCB’s Brussels, Belgium, headquarters in 2018, the inspace model offers employees four main work environments with unique design elements and functions. From quiet workspaces that promote individual tasks and confidential discussions, to open workspaces that foster connectivity, the four distinctly designed areas within inspace allow employees to tailor their environment to best suit their work activities and goals.

“Everything we do at UCB is to keep people living with severe and rare diseases in mind – ensuring they can live their best lives, whatever that means for them – and the inspace reimagined work environment invests in our employees and facilitates collaboration as they pursue this mission,” explained Patty Fritz, UCB’s Vice President of U.S. Corporate Affairs. “We are already seeing the positive impact the Atlanta Warehouse is delivering for our patients, employees, the environment, and the greater Atlanta community as it is the first building in UCB’s network of almost 40 countries to receive this level of distinction.”