A Guide To Planning A Commercial Kitchen Remodel

When looking to remodel a commercial kitchen space there are several factors you have to take into consideration.

By Roger Martinez

Planning a commercial kitchen remodel starts with a thorough understanding of what’s involved. It involves not only remodeling the existing space but also understanding the technology needed to efficiently run and serve customers. You will need to complete an exhaustive list of tasks before you start your construction project.

Why Should You Consider a Kitchen Remodel?

There are many reasons to consider a kitchen remodel for your commercial space. A new kitchen can provide a more efficient workflow, updated appliances and fixtures, and a fresh look for your business.

A kitchen remodel can create a better work environment for staff and visitors. There are a few simple things you can do to optimize the work environment for staff. These include expanding the kitchen space, creating ergonomic work conditions, adding extra lighting, and adding storage in more accessible locations. For guidance, it’s important to study the workflow of employees in your current kitchen.

Updating your appliances and tools can also help save you money in the long run. Newer, more energy-efficient models can help lower your utility bills each month. In addition, newer appliances often come with warranty coverage that can save you money on repairs or replacements down the road.

Finally, a kitchen remodel is a great opportunity to maximize your space and resources. If your current layout isn’t working, a new design can help make better use of the space. And if you’re looking to be more “green,” consider installing Energy Star-rated appliances or using sustainable materials like bamboo or cork for your countertops.

Planning for a Commercial Kitchen Remodel

When planning for a commercial kitchen remodel, there are several factors to consider. The first step is to determine the scope of the project and the timing requirements: Can you shut down your kitchen operations while remodeling or do you need the kitchen to be operational while remodeling?

Then you can determine your space, accessibility, and savings goals. Once you have a clear idea of what your goals are, you can begin to develop a budget and timeline for the renovation. These are a few different approaches you can take:

Phased Construction: If you’re looking to minimize the disruption to business, a phased construction approach may be the best option for a commercial kitchen remodel. With this method, construction is divided into distinct phases, allowing the business to keep some parts of the kitchen operational during the renovation process. This can be a great way to avoid having to completely shut down the business during the remodel.

Complete Shutdown and Remodel: In some cases, it may make more sense to shut down a commercial kitchen completely during the renovation process. This will obviously require more planning and coordination, but it can often result in a shorter overall timeframe for the project. Plus, it allows the business to do a complete and thorough remodel of your kitchen.

Temporary Commercial Kitchen: Another option to consider is to set up a temporary kitchen in another area of the facility. This can be a great way to keep the business up and running while still being able to perform major renovations on the primary kitchen space. This may require some additional investment in terms of both money and time, but it could be worth it in the end.

Estimating Costs of a Kitchen Remodel

The first step in estimating the cost of a kitchen remodel is to determine the scope of the project. Should you gut the kitchen and start from scratch or simply making cosmetic changes? Once you know what work needs to be done, you can start gathering estimates from contractors.

For anything other than a cosmetic renovation, it’s wise to hire an architect, who can turn your vision into construction-ready plans. Local building departments may need to see a stamped plan from an architect before a permit to do work is secured.

The cost of materials can vary widely. If you want to save money, consider ready-to-assemble cabinets and low-end commercial appliances. If your budget can handle it, you can go for top-of-the-line commercial appliances and a custom storage solution.

If you’re only making cosmetic changes to the kitchen, the costs will be much lower. For example, painting storage spaces and general refurbishing can be done for a few hundred dollars. Replacing countertops or appliances will obviously cost more, but it’s still possible to do a budget-friendly kitchen makeover if you’re strategic about the choices.

Timelines for a Commercial Kitchen Remodel

A kitchen remodel can be a big undertaking, so it’s important to plan ahead and have plenty of time to complete the project. This is especially true in the current environment, where supplies can be backordered for months and labor is difficult to find.

Depending on the size and scope of the kitchen, the timeline for a remodel can vary widely. At best, expect the following:

– Demolition and removal of old fixtures and appliances: 1 week

– Installation of new cabinets and countertops: 3-5 days

– Installation of new flooring: 1-2 days

– Installation of new appliances: 1-2 days

– Painting: 1-2 days

Of course, this is an ideal timeline that assumes supplies are readily available and all contractors are ready to work.

Working with Contractors and Designers

If you’re planning a commercial kitchen remodel, you will want to find an architect and contractor who specializes in remodeling. Building departments have strict rules for commercial kitchens, so hiring experts will save time and money.

You’ll also want to find a designer who can help you create the layout and look you’re going for. A good designer will be able to help you maximize the space in your kitchen and make sure everything flows well.

Once you have your team in place, it’s time to start planning the remodel. You’ll need to decide what kind of equipment you want, how much storage space you need, and what kind of layout works best for your kitchen.

Your architect, contractor, and designer can help with all of these decisions. Once you have a plan in place, you’re finally ready to start working on the commercial kitchen remodel.

Conclusion

Planning a commercial kitchen remodel can be a daunting task, but with a little bit of know-how, it doesn’t have to be. We hope that this guide has given you all the information you need to get started on planning your commercial kitchen remodel. From budgeting to design considerations, there’s a lot to think about when undertaking a project like this. But with careful planning and execution, you can end up with a beautiful new space that will help your business run more smoothly.

Martinez spent the last five years as a handyman, before starting KitchenAndBathDIY.com. He has worked on dozens of kitchens using RTA cabinets, as well as bathrooms and other household projects.