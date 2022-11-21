Addressing Climate Change: Decarbonization Of Existing Buildings

Based on estimations that approximately 80% of the buildings that will exist in 2050 already have been built,¹ Cushman & Wakefield’s research — which analyzed one million facilities that totaled 6.6 billion square meters across 143 countries — shows that the reduction of carbon emissions is a vital component to preventing irreversible climate change. The cost to decarbonize the global real estate market is estimated to be approximately $18 trillion, according to the firm. Addressing decarbonization would see the commercial real estate industry achieve 6.2 gigatons, or 75%, of carbon reduction annually.

“Not only is decarbonizing existing real estate essential to addressing climate impact, but it also offers an environmentally responsible way to reduce the cost of owning and managing commercial property,” said John Forrester, CEO, Cushman & Wakefield. “As building regulations for energy consumption and emissions rightly become more stringent, needs to reduce or offset carbon emissions will increase. Cushman & Wakefield aims to empower our clients to increase energy efficiency with economic and social benefits for their investments, businesses and communities.”