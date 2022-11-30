Allseating Achieves BIFMA LEVEL®3 In Seating Category

Toronto-based Allseating has earned LEVEL®3 certification for all three product categories — seating, tables, and casegoods — across all its product lines. The designer and developer of cost-effective and ergonomic seating solutions for the office, education, hospitality, and healthcare industries is the first Canadian-based company to achieve LEVEL®3 certification in the seating category.

BIFMA e3 is a Furniture Sustainability Standard developed by furniture industry stakeholders and approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). This is a voluntary standard that established measurable performance criteria in the areas of environmental, health and wellness, and social impacts. The standard is credit or point-based, with certifications starting from LEVEL®1 up to the highest LEVEL®3, which Allseating has been awarded.

“Allseating is dedicated to producing the highest quality products and improving the lives of our customers,” said Paul Vendittelli, President of Allseating. “Through this certification, users of our products can be confident knowing we are reaching the highest standards of product sustainability.”

Following the structure of the USGBC’s LEED® rating system, the LEVEL® sustainability certification provides information on indoor air quality, material composition, issues related to life cycle assessments, social responsibility, and ecosystem impacts. LEVEL® 3 is the highest sustainability achievement a product can reach and is similar to a platinum ranking in the LEED® rating system.

Sustainability and carbon footprint reduction are important goals to Allseating. One initiative has been the solid waste diversion program set up to identify ways to minimize whatever is generated, reuse materials wherever possible, and recycle whenever feasible. Allseating’s goal is to recover more than 50% of overall waste generated throughout its business and operations in partnership with recycling and waste management services. Since 2012, the company has implemented new standards to achieve LEVEL® 3 across all product lines.