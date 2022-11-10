Allseating Releases Innate, An Upholstered Ergonomic Task Chair

Allseating has launched Innate, a fully upholstered ergonomic task chair envisioned by award-winning industrial designer Todd Yetman. Providing intrinsic and integrated functionality and customization for all-day comfort in office spaces and home offices, Innate features a proprietary and intuitive design that was crafted to cradle the sit-bones and keep its user relaxed and focused.

With a clean aesthetic, Innate integrates into any space as a functional alternative to conventional task seating. Innate was designed to create a uniquely comfortable experience and adjust to a wide range of body types through instinctive and easily accessible modifications, which are hidden in its fully-integrated core.

The chair’s integrated lumbar uniquely engages the flexible webbing straps located in the chair’s back, which move and contract to mimic the natural curvature of the spine. This height-adjustable lumbar has a range of 4”, which ultimately allows it to meet the critical points of the lumbar for most users.

The task chair’s headrest is the optimal solution for supporting the head and neck for hours while at a computer. Boasting 60° pivot and five unique height positions within a 2.5” range, Innate’s headrest provides adaptability to accommodate a variety of tasks throughout the day. A proprietary and highly ergonomic arm is available and has movement in virtually any position the user requires. The arm has 3.75” of height adjustment while boasting 60° of rotational movement around the user. The arm caps offer 245° of pivoting range with a standard auto-lock feature for added safety. Together, these features create a vastly customizable and seamless experience.

Available in black or birch finishes, Innate task chair harmonizes with any design, space, or palette. Furthermore, the upholstery can be customized with a nearly endless number of fabrics, including a multitude of bleach-cleanable options for maximum cleanability and sanitization.

