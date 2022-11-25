Array By Hampton Launches New Smart Lock

The Connected Door Lock is the latest smart lock from Array that allows you to remotely control and track access.

Array By Hampton announced the release of its flagship product, the Connected Door Lock. Powered by the Array by Hampton app, users can create personalized schedules and automations that trigger actions with other Array devices, like having Array lights turn on automatically when the door is locked or unlocked.

The smart lock can be used with a traditional key, locking and unlocking from a smartphone, or with the hidden keypad. Users can create custom codes for everyone with authorized access or one-time use codes with the app. Owners can schedule times when those codes can be used, limiting access, and eliminating the need for spare keys. The Array app also has an activity log to see who accesses the lock with their code and when.

The Connected Door Lock works with iOS and Android devices and can pair with Amazon Alexa or Google Voice Assistant for a hands-free experience. Compatible with existing Wi-Fi, the lock is easy to set up, includes a rechargeable lithium-polymer battery that can last up to one year on a full charge, and features a 5-pin, ANSI grade-2 locking deadbolt cylinder with anti-pick features for maximum security.

Facility managers or rental property management companies that don’t want to bother with replacing the entire door lock would benefit from Revive. This retrofit lock upgrades any existing door lock into a smart lock by only replacing the interior side, making it easy to install and uninstall when it’s time for new tenants. Revive connects to the included Remote Access Hub for remote operation and track activity through the easy-to-use Array By Hampton app on an iOS or Android smart device. Add the optional keypad (sold separately) and create custom user codes for more security.

