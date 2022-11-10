Building Retrofits Essential To Battle Energy Costs, Energy Crisis

As businesses grapple with the current energy crisis and prepare for it to worsen, new research from JLL finds that rising energy costs are expediting the move toward more efficient buildings.

Net-zero carbon (NZC) intervention measures directly impact a building’s bottom line, and failing to decarbonize leads to significant financial risk, according to JLL’s new Retrofitting Buildings to be Future-Fit research. For many buildings, meeting 2050 decarbonization targets put forward in the Paris Climate Agreement is grounded in retrofitting current spaces.