Business Travelers Prioritize Sustainability When Choosing Hotels

Sustainability is increasingly a key factor in influencing where millions of business travelers may decide to sleep when they are on the road in 2023 and beyond, according to new research from HRS and the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA).

According to “A New Order: Travel Programs Focus on Sustainability”, nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of respondents would prioritize hotels that have earned a validated sustainability certification (i.e. LEED or HRS Green Stay, for example). More than half (59 percent) note they would elevate these hotels in the displays in their corporate online booking solutions given to employees as they shop for hotels.

With many companies negotiating preferred hotel agreements for 2023 as the fourth quarter progresses, the green trend is affecting a wider range of hotel contracts. As more prominent multi-national companies make the provision of sustainability-related information a prerequisite for preferred supplier status, the hospitality community is aggressively responding as they compete for volume from the lucrative corporate segment.