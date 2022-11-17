Christie Adds To Line Of UVC Disinfection Light Fixtures

Christie® introduced its newest CE- and UL-certified commercial UVC-LED disinfection light fixture for occupied, indoor spaces. Christie CounterAct™ UR10 with UVC-LED and patented Care222 far-UVC plus visible light, in a single unit, is recommended for commercial offices, government facilities, schools, transit hubs, retail shops, and medical buildings—for enhanced and safe airborne and surface disinfection wherever people gather indoors, in public places. This mercury-free light source is able to operate over a wide range of ambient temperatures.

Care222 filtered far-UVC light technology, with its spot on the UV spectrum, can safely and continuously inactivate airborne and surface pathogens when people are present because of a proprietary optical filter that removes longer, harmful wavelengths. Christie CounterAct UR10 ceiling-mounted fixtures offer dual protection from both far-UVC and traditional UVC light.

CounterAct UR10 builds on the release of the CA20, Christie’s first far-UVC disinfection fixture, and the desire among global business and government leaders to increase confidence and improve well-being in indoor spaces, such as meeting rooms, classrooms, and other places people gather. Combining filtered Care222 far-UVC light with upper room high-power UVC-LED, CounterAct UR10 is an evolution in technology for treating both surfaces and air in occupied indoor spaces.

CounterAct UR10, which kills both airborne and surface pathogens, can be installed in rooms with ceiling heights between 9’ and 22’ includes remote control features with iOS and Android support through wireless connectivity, and can be integrated with building automation/management systems. The disinfection light has configurable, automated operation within the limits of current ACGIH and IEC occupational and environmental health guidelines, which may be reconfigured as guidelines evolve. It also complies with UL and CE standards for electrical, control, and photobiological safety. The light is available in black and white and Includes room lighting with the ability to choose your perfect white: from cool with blue undertones to warm with yellow undertones and hues in between.

