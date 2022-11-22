The world’s first social impact certification, accreditation, and membership program for the corporate real estate (CRE) industry, SEAM Certification™ is a guide for developers, property owners, and occupiers to maximize opportunities for positive social impact through the built environment.

“SEAM addresses a critical gap in understanding and metrics surrounding the social impact of commercial real estate,” said SEAM, Inc. co-founder Rainey Shane. “With SEAM Certification, organizations can differentiate themselves and their developments by meeting rigorous international standards for positive social impact in their communities and beyond.”

“Most importantly, SEAM offers a direct path to a more just and prosperous real estate industry over time,” added SEAM, Inc. co-founder Alex Demestihas.

As a complement to green building certification programs like USGBC’s LEED, SEAM, Inc. sets the bar for social equity in commercial real estate through project certification, professional accreditation, and membership in a community of like-minded professionals.

The SEAM Standard™ focuses on a series of key objectives that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Following internationally recognized standards and reporting frameworks, SEAM, Inc.’s reporting framework can plug directly into an organization’s ESG, DEI and CSR strategies, providing a more accurate and compelling picture of the impact of their development across the entire supply chain.

“At Interface, we continue to take bold steps to drive sustainability standards in the built space, prompting those around us to rethink their own business practices with all aspects of sustainability at the forefront,” said Christine Needles, Executive Director of DEI at Interface. “As both a founding sponsor and pilot project partner, the SEAM Certification provides us the opportunity to further inform our own social impact framework, as well as that of our customers. This is a powerful tool for increasing understanding, and we look forward to the continued collaboration with SEAM.”

Founded in 2018, SEAM, Inc. has spent the last two years piloting SEAM Certification on projects in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Seattle-based Urban Visions was the first organization to register a SEAM Certification pilot project with its development, The Jack.