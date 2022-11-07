Culligan International And Waterlogic Group Holdings Merge

Culligan International and Waterlogic Group Holdings combined to develop clean and sustainable drinking water solutions and services as one. Headquartered in Rosemont, IL, the combined company operates under the Culligan name.

Culligan has over 11,000 employees operating directly in 30 countries. The combination with Waterlogic diversifies the company’s product range and increases its global reach, including an expansive dealer network in more than 70 countries. It brings additional scale and expertise to drive innovation in the development of new household and commercial water filtration, purification, and treatment solutions, expanding those to both existing and new markets, and it bolsters distribution channels across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

In the United States and Canada, Culligan’s Quench business will combine operations with Waterlogic USA and Canada. The combined business will operate as Quench and creates a leading provider of sustainable bottle-free drinking water solutions, serving more than 100,000 companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. The combination brings additional scale and expertise to drive innovation in the development of water purification solutions, including bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling and flavored water dispensers, and coffee service, for workplaces and businesses across North America.

“Our two organizations make a powerful combined team as one Culligan, aligned on values and committed to a clear purpose to change people’s lives and to improve the environment,” said Scott Clawson, President and CEO of Culligan International. “Culligan is a leading global consumer water solutions and services provider whose mission is to deliver clean, safe water to improve consumers’ health and wellness and reduce single-use plastics. Serving over 100 million people globally, our solutions save more than 40 billion plastic bottles annually.”