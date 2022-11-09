First Airport Terminal In The World Achieves Full WELL Certification

The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Harvey Milk Terminal 1 is the first airport terminal in the world to earn a full WELL Core Certification. SFO earned the certification, at the highest level of Platinum, for Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Boarding Area B, which includes the 25-gate concourse, post-security concession space, and an integrated connector to the U.S. Customs Federal Inspection Area.

The performance-based system measures, certifies, and monitors features of the built environment that impact human health and well-being, such as air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind, and community.

“We are honored to be the first airport in the world to achieve full WELL Certification,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “Harvey Milk Terminal 1 was designed with both our passengers and employees in mind… as a place to be relaxed, a place to be healthy, and a place to be inspired by the legacy of pioneering civil rights leader Harvey Milk. My sincere thanks go out to the entire project team for setting the new standard for how airport facilities can truly benefit the people who use them.”

The SFO project earned the WELL designation under the WELL Building Standard™ version 2 pilot (the WELL Standard). The WELL Standard, spanning over 100 features in 10 impact areas, is a vehicle for buildings and organizations to deliver more thoughtful and intentional spaces that enhance human health and well-being. The WELL Standard includes a set of strategies—backed by the latest health and scientific research—that aim to advance human health through design interventions, operational protocols, sustainability policies, and that foster a culture of health and well-being. Built upon the pioneering foundation of the first version of the WELL Building Standard (WELL v1), WELL v2 draws expertise from a diverse community of WELL users, practitioners, public health professionals and building scientists around the world.