Healthcare Facility Design Connects Nature, Healing

Crews and Fellows: Sustainability and resiliency are always a part of the conversation when setting guiding principles for healthcare projects. Across multiple scales, from infrastructure, to products, materials, finishes, and furniture selections, sustainable choices impact designs. As healthcare designers, we aim to be good stewards of the environment and provide a safe haven when needed.

FE: What are the latest sustainability trends in the design and construction of healthcare facilities?

C&F: Today, products, materials, and strategies are positioned for longevity with long life cycles and objectives for resiliency to local climates. Hospitals are also designed with systems focused on reduced energy consumption with programs such as Energy Star Certification and LEED principles to result in a smaller carbon footprint for an energy-intensive building typology. The WELL Building Standard, specifically addressing air, water, and light, is being implemented across healthcare facilities by creating built environments with an intentional positive impact on wellbeing for all occupants.

FE: How about design strategies when it comes to interior furnishings and materials?

C&F: We address sustainability at this scale with locally sourced products and materials. For example, it is important to source flexible furniture, with multiple uses and arrangements and high durability. Materials are selected often when they are made from recycled products and produce low VOCs. It is important to also select materials that have been produced with a reduced carbon footprint and intentionally partner with manufacturers that are Carbon Neutral Enterprise certified and lead the industry in positive environmental impact.

FE: How do climate and sustainability issues intersect with patient wellness concerns in healthcare facilities?

C&F: Increasing temperature variations in localized climates increases the need for heating and cooling inside buildings. We also utilize daylighting, the practice of placing windows and other openings in areas where sunlight can provide internal lighting. It’s a passive design system that capitalizes on daylight and solar gain.

FE: What is biophilia, and how does it address both climate and patient wellness goals in healthcare facilities?

C&F: Biophilia by definition is supported through evidence-based-design (EBD) and the connection of the healing properties of nature to the human experience. Through biophilic design, natural elements are intentionally and thoughtfully interpreted into the built environment.

FE: Looking ahead, what trends do you see on the horizon for healthcare facilities?

C&F: As patient choice increases, health systems can shape the patient experience through creating a built environment with sustainability and biophilic design. Patient-centric design is increasingly important and the human desire to be near nature plays a vital role in the design of healthcare facilities.