U.S. Hospitals Not Prepared To Deal With Ebola

Hospitals in the U.S. have been instructed to ramp up their preparedness plans, but many of these facilities still aren’t able to sterilize medical waste from Ebola or other deadly diseases on site, according to the Healthcare Coalition for Emergency Preparedness.

Late last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) awarded $21 million to 13 healthcare facilities to serve as leading providers of care within their regions to sustain and improve healthcare system preparedness for emerging special pathogens.

“New or emerging special pathogens are a significant threat to the nation’s health, economy, and national security. Our responses to Ebola, COVID-19, and Monkeypox have highlighted a need to increase our readiness to respond to these threats,” said ASPR Assistant Secretary Dawn O’Connell. “We are taking this critical step to award new funding to our regional healthcare partners to strengthen the capabilities of their special pathogen programs and make our healthcare system better prepared to respond to these infectious diseases.”

The awards will help integrate clinical and healthcare systems’ operational expertise into existing preparedness and response structures at the regional, state, jurisdiction, and local levels. These healthcare facilities will be better prepared for medical surge capacity and to respond to and treat infectious diseases caused by special pathogens during public health and medical emergencies.

Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers (RESPTCs) are hospitals with enhanced capability and capacity to care for highly infectious diseases, such as Ebola or COVID-19, and serve as regional hubs for the National Special Pathogen System. These hospitals are continuously ready and available to care for a special pathogen patient medically evacuated from overseas or diagnosed within the U.Ss.

ASPR selected three new healthcare facilities to serve as RESPTCs, providing $3 million each to Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC; and Spectrum Health System, Grand Rapids, MI. In addition, ASPR awarded funding to the 10 existing RESPTCs, providing $1.2 million each to: