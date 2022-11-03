How Will Flu, COVID-19 Impact U.S. Businesses This Winter?

The U.S. could face a potentially severe season of respiratory viruses this winter, according to an analysis from Reckitt’s Lysol Pro Solutions in partnership with BlueDot Inc. The research suggests that the nation could expect a significant incidence of the flu and COVID-19. Coupled with new surges in other respiratory viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), this is likely to place a significant strain on the U.S. medical system.

“We are in unprecedented times with rebounding flu cases and other infections, the continued prevalence of COVID, and relaxed pandemic precautions,” said Dr. Andrea Thomas, Director, Epidemiology at BlueDot. “COVID-19 still burdens healthcare systems, and evidence indicates that the U.S. is likely to widely face pre-pandemic levels of flu this winter as we’ve already seen in countries in the southern hemisphere.

“Adding further complexity is the inconsistent and abnormal flu season periods that we saw over the summer in the U.S. and in many countries globally, which makes it difficult to anticipate and respond,” Thomas continued. “It’s important that everyone — both businesses and citizens — play a role in helping to combat the spread of respiratory diseases. One of many ways everyone can help to protect their communities is by upholding good hygiene practices as we head into what is likely to be a very challenging fall and winter.”

Findings from the analysis include: