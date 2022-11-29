Hurricane Ian Relief: Bradley Donates Hand Sanitizer Dispensers

“Places like fire stations, hospitals, veterinary clinics and food banks were overrun with people – and many of these facilities had no access to running water for handwashing,” said Lott. “Since Bradley manufactures products that support hand hygiene, we thought we could help by providing hand sanitizing equipment to disinfect hands of those working the front lines.

The donation included gallons of hand sanitizer gel, a pallet of stainless steel hand sanitizer dispensers – with stand-alone and wall-mounted units – and batteries to operate the dispensers.

Lott said she knew Fort Myers-based Suncoast Supply Company and Sean Filiault, outside sales representative for Suncoast, would make a great partner for coordinating the distribution of donation. “Sean didn’t skip a beat in helping us disperse the dispensers and supplies to groups of community members exactly where they were needed.”

Bringing the idea to fruition was no easy feat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it made landfall west of Fort Myers, FL on September 28. A few days after, Lott drove to Fort Myers to deliver the hand sanitizing equipment to Suncoast only to find houses were still under water, roadways were blocked with uprooted trees and branches, and the national guard was directing alternate traffic routes. “The area was completely devastated,” she recalled.