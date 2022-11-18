IDEC Announces New Touchless Switches

IDEC Corporation introduced a new line of CW low-profile touchless switches suitable for hygienic industrial and public automation applications, addressing cleanliness concerns for protecting against COVID-19 and other contamination. Touchless switches are durable and reduce the total cost of equipment operation.

IDEC is contributing to the well-being of users by introducing touchless switches, which reduce or remove the need for personnel to sanitize the switch faces, saving labor, the cost of chemicals, and eliminating the need for protective films. Because there is no contact involved, users do not need to dispose of gloves or wash after using these switches. The lack of mechanical contact and cleaning also reduces switch deterioration, providing a long operational lifetime.

The CW touchless switches are designed with a sleek and nearly flush low-profile surface silhouette. They are built for an industry standard 22mm mounting hole and require only a shallow 35mm space behind the panel face, plus room for the wiring connector. The typical installation pitch is 30mm width and 50mm height.

The CW1H housing and bezel is black plastic resin, and the CW4H is silver aluminum alloy metal. Although the switches are rated for outdoor use, are made from weather resistant materials, and are highly resistant to visible light, excessive exposure to ultraviolet rays from direct sunlight can cause material degradation and color fading, and even false signals. Additionally, as with almost any signaling device, dirt and water droplets can impact operation. Therefore, designers should check product performance before use, and consider degrees of physical protection.

The switch front face contains a central emitter and receiver sensing lens, and an LED indicator ring. Infrared LED diffuse reflection technology is used to detect objects. The detection distance is adjustable, typically ranging from 70 to 270mm depending on the color, material, and surface condition of the object to be detected. For example, dark gloves can be detected, but at a shorter distance than a bare hand. When two switches are installed close together, their emitting frequencies are automatically adjusted for mutual interference prevention, ensuring the switches do not trigger each other.

Switch output is a non-contact photoMOS relay, available without a timer or with a 0.5s on-delay and a 2.0s off-delay. Reverse connection protection is included, and the switch operates at a nominal 12 to 24V DC with 100mA max load current. The two-color LED ring, which can be externally controlled to illuminate in red or green, provides status feedback for users.

