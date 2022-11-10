Johnson Controls OpenBlue Earns WiredScore Accreditation

Johnson Controls has earned accreditation for its OpenBlue suite of connected solutions through WiredScore. Newly launched by WiredScore, the Accredited Solutions program certifies that smart, connected building products perform to the latest industry standards and provide value for building owners and operators around the world.

WiredScore selected OpenBlue as an Accredited Solution because of its ability to help building owners and operators transform buildings into intelligent business partners to reduce energy costs, improve the occupant experience, and advance net zero goals.

Building owners and operators looking for an edge in attracting and retaining tenants and staff are often juggling three factors: health, comfort and sustainability. OpenBlue enables facilities teams to make data-driven operations choices, backed by the complete Johnson Controls portfolio and extensive buildings expertise.

In particular, OpenBlue Enterprise Manager serves as the unified interface for building systems, even those that are aging and outdated. The comprehensive suite of cloud-based apps available through OBEM pulls data from OT and IT systems—and from external sources such as weather forecasts and utilities to help building owners and operators reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint; optimize asset performance and operational efficiency; and improve occupant health and experience. OBEM has been successfully deployed in more than 4,000 buildings, enabling facilities teams to make data-driven operations choices – whether they are operating healthcare, education, commercial real estate, or industrial facilities.

“Johnson Controls is honored that OpenBlue has been recognized as one of WiredScore’s first Accredited Solutions,” said Vineet Sinha, vice president of OpenBlue Enterprise Solutions at Johnson Controls. “Being among the first in the industry to achieve this distinction underscores our commitment to delivering the forward-looking smart building technology building owners need to achieve outcomes that matter to them most.”

Featuring a suite of tailored, AI-powered enterprise solutions, OpenBlue helps building owners achieve critical outcomes, including:

Sustainability: Provides a unified interface for all energy and carbon data across an enterprise to help customers achieve their Net Zero emissions and energy optimization goals, while meeting their certification goals

“OpenBlue creates real value for building owners around the world, by helping them transform their properties into truly smart buildings with data-powered intelligence and experiences,” said Sinha. “As an Accredited Solution, building owners can be confident that OpenBlue will help them reach new levels of connectivity, cybersecurity, productivity, sustainability and efficiency while providing occupants comfort and peace of mind.”

Accredited Solutions are technology providers whose systems and solutions have been benchmarked against WiredScore’s certification standards, empowering them to work with property owners globally.

“We are really excited to be launching our Accredited Solutions offering to the market, to build a bridge between real estate and technology, enabling building owners and the technology solutions that serve them to connect seamlessly,” said Arie Barendrecht, founder and CEO of WiredScore. “Accredited Solutions is a powerful indicator of a solution provider’s expertise and innovation. The seal of approval from WiredScore demonstrates how accredited products can help building owners implement future-ready smart buildings.”