Law Firm Brings Workplace Of The Future To Life

Shearman & Sterling Commits To WELL

As part of its global efforts to enhance health and well-being throughout its entire office portfolio, Shearman & Sterling is the first global law firm to participate in WELL at scale, committing all of its 25 global offices to pursuing WELL Certification or WELL ratings.

Offered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), WELL advances health and well-being across buildings, organizations and communities. Shearman & Sterling’s workplace WELL strategies follow the 10 impact areas under the WELL framework: Air, Water, Thermal Comfort, Light, Movement, Nourishment, Sound, Materials, Mind, and Community.

“As organizations around the world seek more meaningful ways to enhance and benchmark their ESG performances, participation in WELL at the entire enterprise level creates an effective pathway to scale health outcomes in a streamlined manner,” said Jessica Cooper, chief product officer at IWBI. “We are delighted Shearman & Sterling can now lead by example to implement evidence-based WELL strategies and scale well-being impact for all of its global employees and customers.”

Shearman & Sterling will pursue the full WELL Certification in at least seven locations over the next few years, while pursuing other WELL ratings throughout the office portfolio. These global WELL strategies include:

A lighting control system capable of boosting light during morning hours and tapering off later in the day to align with the natural circadian rhythm of the body

Displacement ventilation – a ventilation strategy where outdoor air is introduced at a low-level and contaminants and stale air is pushed upward out of the breathing zone as air is heated.

Drinking water filtration strategy to mitigate organic and inorganic contaminants, agricultural contaminants, and harmful water additives

Visual ergonomics (adjustable computer screen heights) and desk height flexibility and seat height flexibility

Acoustic comfort planning (designated loud and quiet zones and mitigating noisy equipment in the space) and sound masking

Incorporating biophilia, including the wood grain workstations, and plants displayed throughout office

Nutritional education message in the cafeteria to encourage employees to make healthy food choices. Menu cards highlight the nutritional information, including information on calories and added sugars.

A focus on well-being with dedicated lactation rooms to support new mothers, availability of nap rooms and on-site nurse practitioner

Artwork throughout the office space from global emerging artists

Arsha Cazazian-Clement, Director of Global Real Estate at Shearman & Sterling, said: “Our enterprise-wide adoption of WELL underscores the firm’s values and bolsters our strategy for growth moving forward. This initiative reflects our absolute commitment to supporting our people’s well-being as well as accelerating the transition to sustainable workplaces.”