LUXEON 5050 Round Is An Outdoor Lighting Solution

The round lighting offers more light, better efficacy, and lower-cost solutions for commercial and residential outdoor spaces.

Lumileds introduced the LUXEON 5050 Round LED. LUXEON 5050 LEDs are a multi-die, high power LED package that provides high-power white luminance from a super robust package to enable cost effective, single optic, and directional fixture designs. LUXEON 5050 uses an industry standard 5050 surface mount package with a small Light Emitting Surface (LES). The LED output and efficacy have increased by 14% to 693 lumens and 178 lumens per watt at 4000K and 70CRI. Further, the lighting portfolio has grown in breadth and is the only 5050 offering with a full array of CCT options at 70, 80, and 90 CRI.

LUXEON 5050 offers hot-color targeting to ensure that the LEDs are within color target at application conditions of 85°C. In fact, optical solution provider LEDiL lists more than 200 lens and reflector choices to address a wide variety of applications and design parameters.

The LM80 report for LUXEON 5050 covers 17,000 hours of testing, and Lumileds provides customers with a comprehensive and detailed analysis of 16 different test items including: High Temperature Operating Life, Hydrogen Sulfide Test (15ppm H2S, 40C, RH 80%), and Temperature Cycle. Lumileds also reports detailed flux, forward voltage, and color maintenance data. The round lighting has a robust coating design for enhanced sulfur protection capability. Lumileds extensive testing of LUXEON 5050 Round allows it to confidently claim L70 and L90 above 100,000 hours.

The performance, efficacy, and reliability of LUXEON 5050 Round (24V and 6V) and the fact that it’s available in the full range of CCTs and CRIs mean that this LED is equally at home in indoor and outdoor applications where the quality of light, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness are driving design factors.

