Mezzanine Safeti-Gates Introduces New Dual-Gate Safety System

Mezzanine Safeti-Gates, Inc. announced a new safety gate design, the Roly® Total Control Access (TCA) safety gate. The new safety system improves upon the original dual-gate design by ensuring that at least one gate is fully closed at all times, even as the opposite gate moves into position. The operation ensures that an elevated ledge is never left unprotected, providing employees with failsafe fall protection in any material handling environment. The new TCA design is a dual-gate system, but if one gate is open, the opposite gate stays fully closed and is prevented from opening until the other is fully into the closed position. TCA gate operations are automatic and solely done through the technology within the system, so employees no longer are required to operate or touch the devices.

Unlike other Roly safety gate models that use a chain system to connect the gates, the TCA design uses a proprietary connection and technology system that includes photo eyes and tension monitors that can detect and correct potential issues in the system, as well as products or debris on the floor that would block the gate from closing. If a gate were to get stuck or an error occurs, the system prevents the gate from dropping quickly and can automatically stop the gate movement. The TCA gate can include sensors to integrate it into the WMS and to communicate with AGVs or other robots used in the facility. Guarding to protect the technology is used throughout the design.

Roly safety gates can be purchased in a variety of formats: manual operation, power operated with push button stations or remote control, and TCA. All models fully comply with OSHA’s Walking Working Surface Fall Protection Standard as well as ANSI fall protection guidelines. Used in thousands of locations throughout the world, safety gate systems offered by Mezzanine Safeti-Gates are available in single and double-wide pallet widths, and can be customized to accommodate specific pallet widths, depths, and heights. All models, including safety gates for the loading dock and lifts, are available in powder-coated mild steel or electro-polished stainless steel.

