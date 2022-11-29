Minnesota Roofing Plant Upgrades Save 5,000 MWh Of Electricity

Upgraded equipment at its CertainTeed LLC roofing plant in Shakopee, MN is projected to save Saint-Gobain North America over 5,000 MWh of electricity per year and reduce carbon emissions. The project is part of Saint-Gobain’s global Grow & Impact strategy, which includes ambitious environmental sustainability goals. These include reducing the company’s consumption of energy at manufacturing sites such as its building products subsidiary.
The Shakopee facility, which began operations in 1974 and is a member of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Plants Program, has upgraded key equipment used in the production of roofing shingles. These upgrades include the installation of three new energy-efficient air compressors with control functions, two new refrigerant air dryers, and the installation of a new hot oil heater. The facility will replace an additional hot oil heater later this year, resulting in additional energy savings.
“As we continue our leadership in light and sustainable construction, we must continuously work to minimize the environmental footprint of our production processes,” said Carmen Bodden, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Roofing Product Group. “These upgrades in Shakopee are an excellent example of how Saint-Gobain prioritizes energy efficiency while working to make the world a better home.”
The project comes on the heels of several other recent actions taken this year by Saint-Gobain North America to solidify its commitment towards sustainability:
— Carmen Bodden, VP/General Manager, CertainTeed Roofing Product Group
• Saint-Gobain and TotalEnergies signed a 10-year renewable electricity supply agreement expected to offset nearly 33% of Saint-Gobain North America’s Scope 2 emissions from electricity and started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship campus in Worcester, MA, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%.
• In collaboration with three New York partner companies, Saint-Gobain North America launched a circular economy initiative at its CertainTeed Gypsum location in Buchanan, NY, reclaiming waste gypsum wallboard to reuse as feedstock in its production.
• Saint-Gobain will save two million gallons of water per year at its CertainTeed Social Circle, Georgia siding plant after installing a smart water meter system and upgrading manufacturing equipment.
• Plans to install equipment at its Palatka, FL gypsum plant will increase the recycled content in its wallboard products by 18,000 tons/year while reducing the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 2,260 tons/year.
• An upgrade of key equipment at its Buchanan, NY gypsum plant will saving nearly 700,000 kWh of electricity per year.
• A $91 million CAD investment in its gypsum plant in Montreal will create the first zero-carbon manufacturing site for wallboard in North America and increase the plant’s production capacity by 40%.
• Newly installed recycling technology at Saint-Gobain’s gypsum wallboard plant in Nashville, AR will save 65,000 tons of material per year from landfill.
• A partnership at its SageGlass electrochromic glass production site in Faribault, MN will save 1,000 tons of material per year from landfill over the next five years.
• Saint-Gobain North America will install heat recovery technology at its CertainTeed gypsum manufacturing site in Vancouver, British Columbia, reducing the plant’s carbon dioxide emissions by 10% and improving its energy efficiency.
• A $32 million investment in upgraded equipment at its CertainTeed insulation plant in Chowchilla, CA will reduce the facility’s carbon footprint by more than 4,000 metric tons per year.