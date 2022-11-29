Minnesota Roofing Plant Upgrades Save 5,000 MWh Of Electricity

Upgraded equipment at its CertainTeed LLC roofing plant in Shakopee, MN is projected to save Saint-Gobain North America over 5,000 MWh of electricity per year and reduce carbon emissions. The project is part of Saint-Gobain’s global Grow & Impact strategy, which includes ambitious environmental sustainability goals. These include reducing the company’s consumption of energy at manufacturing sites such as its building products subsidiary.

The Shakopee facility, which began operations in 1974 and is a member of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Plants Program, has upgraded key equipment used in the production of roofing shingles. These upgrades include the installation of three new energy-efficient air compressors with control functions, two new refrigerant air dryers, and the installation of a new hot oil heater. The facility will replace an additional hot oil heater later this year, resulting in additional energy savings.