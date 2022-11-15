Polyvision Introduces New ICS Wall Systems

Polyvision Corp. has unveiled its new ICS (Interior CeramicSteel) Wall Systems for commercial spaces.

Made with CeramicSteel, a durable porcelain enamel surface, Polyvision ICS Wall Systems offer high-performance, engineered architectural panel solutions for a range of interior environments.

In addition to providing statement-making aesthetics, the wall panels are naturally resistant to bacteria and viruses along with scratches, stains, graffiti, corrosion, fire, and fading from UV exposure. The smooth, non-porous CeramicSteel surface is easy to clean and sanitize, and requires minimal maintenance over the lifespan of the product.

ICS wall panels are available in a choice of more than 100 trend-forward and classic colors or can be printed using Polyvision’s high-definition printing technology to create customizable graphics and vibrant surface imagery. Designers can also work with the Polyvision Studio Team to specify unique surface shapes for further design versatility.

Artfully merging durability and aesthetics, ICS Wall Systems are ideally suited for collaboration spaces and for showcasing brand and art elements in community spaces. Applications include hospitality and hotel lobbies; corporate offices; elevator vestibules; quick service restaurants; grocery stores; and pharmacies; healthcare settings; and high foot traffic areas such as airports, stadiums, and mass transport stations.

The wall panels are available in standard sizes up to 4’ wide by 10’ high and are field trimmable to accommodate design alterations and electric outlet and technology cutouts. Custom sizes can also be specified.

For those desiring even further protection, the ICS Wall System is also available in Hygienic CeramicSteel—a proprietary finish that incorporates an additive of silver micro particles formulated to create a self-sanitizing surface.

Constructed from 100% inorganic materials and 99.9% recyclable, CeramicSteel is Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze and SCS Indoor Advantage Gold Certified, meeting strict indoor air quality chemical emission limits for volatile organic compounds.

Click here for more product news in Wall Coverings.