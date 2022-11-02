Quench Adds Quench 220 Wall To Collection Of Water Dispensers

Quench adds the new Quench 220 Wall dispenser to its line of quenchWater products. The Quench 220 Wall offers cold and chilled sparkling water on demand through hygienic stainless steel push button dispensing. With its ice bank cooling technology, the Quench 220 Wall provides a high volume of filtered still and sparkling water of up to 20 gallons—or over 2,500 12 oz. glasses—in an hour. The Quench 220 Wall has a versatile, compact design that allows it to be installed almost anywhere, making it ideal for busy lobbies, hallways, and a variety of waiting areas. The water dispenser has a dispensing height of 11”, perfect for reusable bottles. Installed and serviced by Quench, the Quench 220 Wall is a smart and stylish way to offer guests filtered and great-tasting drinking water and sparkling water. The sparkling water dispensers connect directly to your water supply. The stainless steel and anodized aluminum construction allows point-of-use UV light to maintain water cleanliness.

Quench offers water-as-a-service solutions by providing filtered water through a broad array of bottleless machines to our customers. The water dispenser requires under counter space with ventilation and access. Our point-of-use water dispensers, ice machines, sparkling water machines, and coffee machines offer users countless consumption choices, including quenchWATER+ alkaline water, RO water, chewable ice, sparkling water, flavored water, and coffee.

Over 20 years of industry experience has made Quench the authority in safe, filtered drinking water solutions. Customers choose Quench because Quench has the depth of options, national reach, and consistently high level of service to deliver pure, delicious water to tens of thousands of small and medium businesses and to over half of the Fortune 500 organizations across the continent. Businesses can maximize your floorspace while offering great-tasting sparkling water by installing a wall-mounted Quench 220 Wall.

