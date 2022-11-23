Retail Facilities: It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year For Energy Savings

By Jay Fiske

The holidays may be “the most wonderful time of the year,” but they can be pressure cookers for retail facility executives.

Indeed, “tis the season” when financials really matter. Specialty retailers and department stores ring up as much as 25% of their yearly sales in November and December alone. From decorations to discounts, stores double down, using every possible tool to maximize customer revenues.

Outsiders would think the increased traffic would make this time especially merry—but sales aren’t everything in the retail sector. As with any industry, profitability is also a priority, and that’s where facility executives could be challenged this season. The soaring price of energy—previously cited by McKinsey & Company as U.S. retailers’ “fourth largest in-store operating cost”—can make a serious dent in store margins.

Moreover, managing energy use is difficult during the holidays. To attract shoppers, stores stay open longer, and managers work hard to keep these environments enticing. That means temperature and lighting have to be “just right.”

Compounding the challenge: Facility managers at major brands often have dozens or hundreds of retail locations in their portfolios. Some of these stores may follow energy-saving protocols more diligently than others. Unfortunately, individual stores may also have malfunctioning or inefficient HVAC, lighting, or irrigation systems—leading to more wasted resources.

How can facility leaders address these issues to make the most of the holidays—with further improvements in the coming year?