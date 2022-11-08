Safety, Construction Training Minimizes Injuries, Saves Lives

An exclusive training program by Building Zone Industries, LLC, (BZI) is having a positive impact on safety and career advancement for its graduates and is gaining recognition as a valuable training resource from other companies in the construction industry, according to the company. The SteelTech Academy, LLC training institute’s instructional and safety programs have resulted in more than 4,800 certifications since Utah-based BZI launched them in 2019.

Construction has the highest number of fatal work injuries of any industry, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We identified some of the top industry training areas, that if addressed by our SteelTech Academy, could help avert catastrophic outcomes, reduce injury and improve team efficiencies,” said James Barlow, CEO at BZI. “Our approach with SteelTech Academy is unique in our industry and it’s rewarding to witness the positive outcomes resulting from our specialized training.”

BZI’s SteelTech Academy, led by Chief Safety & Quality Control Officer Justin Barlow, provides in-depth training of advanced technical skills and safety processes, as well as how to best operate as an efficient and safe team. All BZI team members attend the two-week training, safety and education program. SteelTech Academy’s curriculum offers OSHA-authorized instructors, classes, hands-on instruction, on-site training and certifications covering such subjects as: