Signage And Wayfinding Product Focus

LG CLOi GuideBot

by LG Business Solutions USA



LG Business Solutions USA’s first multi-purpose customer service robot, the LG CLOi GuideBot, is designed to provide wayfinding, enhanced security, powerful advertising opportunities, and valuable data on interaction times and usage. The robot’s friendly digital face, responsive voice activation, and two large touch screens are designed to revolutionize the customer experience virtually everywhere, from museums and convention centers to movie theaters and hotels.

The LG CLOi GuideBot stands just under 5’ and greets everyone on a unique 9.2” LG LCD “face” display. Using a high-quality microphone, 3D camera, and 18 sensors including LiDAR (light detection and ranging), ToF (time of flight), magnetic, bumpers, and IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), the robot can navigate busy spaces and react to approaching users with visual and auditory effects.

Offering nine hours of operation and a five-hour charging time, the robot is an assistant that can travel 2.2 miles per hour to respond to changes in foot traffic or even physically guide individuals to their destination.