2023 Planning: Three Top Focus Areas For Retail Facilities

By Peter Biagioli

Retail facility leaders and managers are adept at functioning well in a high-stress, demanding environment. This is due to the fact that, even in a bustling economy, the job entails managing and overcoming an endless list of responsibilities: reaching service-level agreement (SLA) goals, optimizing efficiency, engaging staff, adhering to safety standards — all while managing time and budget.

The challenge is that this list is growing in complexity. Add in a volatile economic landscape and the deck is stacked against facility leaders in unprecedented ways.

On top of all this, the expectations of both retail customers and employees continue to elevate and shift. Customers have become accustomed to ordering their desired products from home, either for delivery or easy pickup. This means that customers who visit a retail store now have sky-high expectations for the in-store experience in terms of cleanliness, order, efficiency, timeliness, and product availability. Customers know what they want, and they want it now.

If we want to successfully meet the shifting expectations of customers and employees while hitting the bottom line, we must get above the day to day and plan proactively. Here are three key focus areas for your 2023 planning efforts:

1. Implement a robust preventative maintenance (PM) program. How many pieces of equipment do you manage in one store? How many different brands, parts, and service providers does that account for? Implementing a comprehensive PM program is key to insulating your business from economic downturn, supply chain slowdowns, staffing issues, and other mission-critical challenges.

Do you have a PM program in place for mission critical equipment? If so, then review the reporting and frequency from last year–did it eliminate reactive, emergency maintenance and do you have a repair roadmap for 2023? If you don’t, get one in place for your critical assets like docks, commercial doors, front doors, glass, retail equipment, etc. With parts lead times moving from days to months, a PM program can make the difference in keeping your facilities up and running. It will also be a key differentiator in your safety metrics, the right program helping you both identify in advance and avoid potential hazards that not only keep your operations moving but protect your people.