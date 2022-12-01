Are Workplace Air Quality Issues Triggering Anxiety?

Most hybrid workers worry about the impact of poor air quality on general health, according to new research. Infogrid surveyed more than 4,000 U.S. and UK employees for its annual air quality index report, “Air Quality and Health in the Workplace: Key Insights and Hybrid Worker Perspectives.” Their responses reveal concerns over the impact of workplace air quality on general health and productivity, and call for employers to take action.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly prompted greater awareness and concerns over air quality in the workplace—and employees are finally speaking up,” said Ross Sheil, Senior Vice President at Infogrid. “Our findings not only show that employees are worried about their health, they are calling for their employers and governments to act now. This is just the tip of the iceberg; indoor air quality will be on the agenda for years to come.”

According to the survey: