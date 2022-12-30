Bendheim Introduces Turnkey Fusion Light Wall System

Bendheim announced TurnKey™ Fusion™ Light Wall, a complete solution for interior glass cladding that combines uniform, integrated lighting with easy installation and a slim, space-saving design.

TurnKey Fusion Light Wall builds on the success of Bendheim’s TurnKey system for mechanical attachment of interior glass cladding. With TurnKey, glass panels are mounted with a simple system of rails and “keys” (1’ clips that turn like a key to lock the glass into place). Contractors need only the familiar tools in their bags, with no special installation training required.

TurnKey Fusion provides a completely integrated solution for even, shadow-free backlighting, with Bendheim’s new Fusion LED panels built right into the attachment system. Available in a variety of color temperatures, the Fusion LEDs are specifically designed to provide exceptionally even illumination for glass cladding. Designers also have the option of using Bendheim’s new LE’Diffusion Safety Glass, specifically engineered for even dispersion of LED light. Able to accommodate panels up to 8” in height for floor-to-ceiling illumination, the entire TurnKey Fusion Light Wall system is UL listed.

While providing a complete technical infrastructure for backlit applications, the TurnKey Fusion Light Wall System also meets designers’ needs for aesthetic flexibility. The entire attachment system requires minimal space, standing only 2 1/16” from the wall, thus preserving room for other design objectives. TurnKey Fusion Light can be used to mount any kind of interior glass cladding, including etched, textured, laminated, or digitally printed glass or dry-erase glass marker boards as well as LE’Diffusion glass. In some cases, designers can elect to add images or patterns after installing the glass, through the use of graphic film. If building systems behind the glass need to be serviced, or if future needs change, the glass panels can be demounted with ease.

