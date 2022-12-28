Coatings And Paints Product Focus

Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the December 2022 Issue
This assortment of coatings and paints offers facilities departments smart, durable solutions for maintaining their buildings.
Coval Ultimate Top Coat
by Coval Technologies
Coval Technologies’ Coval Ultimate Top Coat was developed to protect surfaces with a strong chemical resistance to stains and scratches. UTC does not require harsh cleaning chemicals or buffing for a dependable, freshly cleaned look.
Coval UTC breaks the mold of traditional coatings with a covalent bond, rather than a mechanical bond that merely sits on the surface of the substrate. The polymer in UTC interacts on a molecular level to chemically bond and link to the surface. The covalent bond is much stronger than a mechanical bond.
The coating is spray-applied as a thin film, single component to polished and stained concrete, epoxy, and terrazzo tile flooring, signage, walls, and other indoor and outdoor infrastructure including fiberglass, natural stone, and treated wood. The irreversible, UV stable bond stops damage from graffiti, moisture, and acids. Should the coated surface receive excessive wear, it can be easily prepped and cleaned, and re-sprayed, as the coating sticks to itself.
Latitude Exterior Acrylic Latex
by Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams introduced its Latitude Exterior Acrylic Latex with ClimateFlex Technology. The coating combines premium performance features with weather-adaptive technology that delivers optimal results in various weather or moisture conditions.
Latitude paint is an exterior product that features Sherwin-Williams ClimateFlex Technology, which encompasses Sherwin-Williams moisture resistance and ExtremeTemp Technology. It provides a smooth application in extreme temperatures ranging from 35°F to 120°F for air, surface, and material temperatures. In addition, it delivers early moisture resistance in as little as 30 minutes, even at 35° F.
The coating has a durable finish that protects against peeling, cracking, and dirt pickup in extreme climates to keep surfaces looking freshly painted due to the mildew-resistant agents which inhibit the growth of mildew on the surface of the coating film. Latitude Exterior Acrylic Latex is available in flat, satin, and gloss sheens.
EcoShield VpCI-380 Topcoat
by Cortec Corporation
Cortec Corporation’s EcoShield VpCI-380 Topcoat was created for industrial painters. EcoShield VpCI-380 is a fast drying, water-based fluoropolymer-modified acrylic one-coat system that can be applied directly to metal. It provides corrosion protection and weatherability on metals in harsh outdoor environments. Whether for coating railcars, structural steel, or assembly line parts, EcoShield VpCI-380 is a water-based outdoor protective coatings option from Cortec’s portfolio of Micro-Corrosion Inhibiting Coatings.
As a water-based fluoropolymer-modified acrylic one-coat system, EcoShield VpCI-380 has advantages for protection in challenging environments. With UV resistance (color and gloss retention), it gives optimal outdoor performance without cracking or chipping upon prolonged exposure to sunlight. Its hardness (H-2H Pencil Hardness), moisture resistance, and fast-dry properties make it a suitable choice for air-dry/force-dry industrial finishes. EcoShield VpCI-380 also exhibits good corrosion protection, having passed more than 1,000 hours in ASTM B117 salt spray conditions and ASTM D1748 humidity conditions at 4.0-4.5 mils (100-112.5 µm) DFT.
Original Restoration Topcoat
by NeverFade
The NeverFade Original with Kynar Aquatec coating system is a water-based and low VOC product engineered specifically for stucco, masonry, EIFS, fiber cement, concrete, and other composite building products, providing high resistance to UV degradation. Offered with a 15-year transferable warranty on color fading, NeverFade has proven its longevity in protecting and preserving facades in harsh UV-prone environments while maintaining color vibrancy—even with dark colors and earth tones.
Along with color performance, NeverFade protects surfaces against algae, fungus, abrasion, dirt pickup, and stains and does not chalk or break down over time like traditional exterior acrylic latex coatings.
The heart of the Kynar Aquatec FMA-12 emulsion technology, the key ingredient in the NeverFade Original Topcoat, is the carbon-fluorine (C-F) bond. The C-F bond is one of the strongest bonds known and it is the basis for extreme weatherability, withstanding harsh thermal, chemical, and ultraviolet environmental conditions.