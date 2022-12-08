Facility Management Year In Review:
Lessons & Predictions From Industry Leaders
The past year in facility management has been a wild ride. FM teams must continue to find ways to creatively adapt to the hybrid workplace and focus on proactive and preventive maintenance of new and aging buildings.
But here’s the catch: Facility teams are losing workers due to the lure of higher salaries at other organizations, while everyone is fighting for a limited labor pool. It’s compounded with the retirements of key facility team members.
View this free video webinar and hear from a panel of facility management leaders who will share what they’ve learned from the past, and what they hope 2023 will bring.
You’ll also learn:
- How facilities are adapting to these changes and what trends can we expect to see in the coming year
- How to balance employee, employer and physical building changes as workers return to the workplace
- How to stay ahead of the curve regarding proactive and predictive maintenance
- How to manage changes in facility team efficiency amidst retirements, labor shortages and outsourcing
- How to leverage the growing use of technology to free up the flow of facility information and capture institutional knowledge
Moderator
- David Trask, ARC Facilities National Director
Panelists
- Deborah Czubkowski, Associate VP Facilities Design & Construction, Broward College
- Bert Gumeringer, Sr. VP Facilities Operations, Texas Children’s Hospital
- Luis Morejon, Executive Managing Director, Newmark
- Dan Olthaus, Director of Maintenance, Miami University
