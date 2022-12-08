Facility Management Year In Review:

Lessons & Predictions From Industry Leaders



The past year in facility management has been a wild ride. FM teams must continue to find ways to creatively adapt to the hybrid workplace and focus on proactive and preventive maintenance of new and aging buildings.

But here’s the catch: Facility teams are losing workers due to the lure of higher salaries at other organizations, while everyone is fighting for a limited labor pool. It’s compounded with the retirements of key facility team members.

View this free video webinar and hear from a panel of facility management leaders who will share what they’ve learned from the past, and what they hope 2023 will bring.

You’ll also learn:

How facilities are adapting to these changes and what trends can we expect to see in the coming year

How to balance employee, employer and physical building changes as workers return to the workplace

How to stay ahead of the curve regarding proactive and predictive maintenance

How to manage changes in facility team efficiency amidst retirements, labor shortages and outsourcing

How to leverage the growing use of technology to free up the flow of facility information and capture institutional knowledge

Moderator

David Trask, ARC Facilities National Director

Panelists

Deborah Czubkowski, Associate VP Facilities Design & Construction, Broward College

Bert Gumeringer, Sr. VP Facilities Operations, Texas Children’s Hospital

Luis Morejon, Executive Managing Director, Newmark

Dan Olthaus, Director of Maintenance, Miami University

