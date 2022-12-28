Fire Protection Product Focus

Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the December 2022 Issue
This assortment of fire protection products offers facilities departments smart solutions for keeping buildings, and their occupants, safe.
COLLECTanDRAIN Self-Maintaining and Automatic Auxiliary Drains
by AGF Manufacturing
AGF Manufacturing’s new Model 5450 Self-Maintaining Auxiliary Drain and Model 5500 Automatic Auxiliary Drain are the latest in its line of heated auxiliary drain cabinets. The COLLECTanDRAIN line includes a series of auxiliary drains in several configurations to meet and exceed NFPA 13 and 25 standards addressing drainage recommendations for dry and pre-action fire sprinkler systems. COLLECTanDRAIN heated cabinets are temperature controlled to prevent freezing.
The Model 5450 incorporates a unique new feature designed to prevent the auxiliary drain from filling beyond the safety level of the cabinet by automatically shedding condensation from the drum drip in small amounts.
The Model 5500 can be programmed to automatically empty when the drain is full or wait for the unit to send an alert to the Fire Control Panel or Building Automation System and empty it with the push of an on-site or remote button.
iEFD Cloud
by MoviTHERM
MoviTHERM’s iEFD Cloud is a secure cloud-based software application that leverages the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) to connect thermal imaging cameras, heat, and smoke sensors to detect early fire formation at various stages and conditions. The new software has built-in features that provide complete situational awareness to anyone who works in a high-fire-risk environment.
iEFD Cloud connects to thermal cameras that can detect, monitor, and record temperatures throughout the day. The application monitors the health status of all connected cameras and sensors. The user has access to all current and historical data measurements through the dashboard. Scheduled data reports can be sent via email straight from the IoT cloud software. MoviTHERM’s intelligent IoT gateway and a cellular modem assure seamless data transfer to the iEFD cloud. iEFD Cloud also offers customizable notifications, and has a unique MapVIEW feature.
SmokeShield Fabric Smoke and Fire
by Clopay Corporation
Clopay Corporation’s SmokeShield Fabric Smoke and Fire is designed to save lives and prevent property damage. This fire safety closure enhances life safety by compartmentalizing dangerous fire at the first hint of smoke.
Engineered to enclose atrium areas, corridors, or other openings in fire barrier and smoke barrier walls, it may be employed as supplemental fire and smoke protection for use in both new construction and retrofit projects to enhance and balance the overall scope of fire and smoke protection.
Providing superior smoke mitigation, the closure enables specifiers and building owners to limit deadly smoke inhalation, adding time to occupancy evacuation plans. The closure also limits property and inventory losses in addition to work stoppages due to the damaging effects of these events.
SmokeShield Fabric Smoke and Fire features a lightweight textile construction, enabling planners and specifiers to meet practical needs while designing distinctive and creative building layouts.
Tyco LFII Residential 5.8K Concealed Pendent Sprinkler
by Johnson Controls
Johnson Controls’ new Tyco LFII Residential 5.8K Concealed Pendent Sprinkler protects homes, apartments, dormitories, hotels, and other residential buildings. The sprinkler’s increased 5.8 K-factor features improved hydraulic performance compared to other models to help efficiently protect large residential spaces and suppressing fire hazards.
The residential sprinkler is centered around two key attributes: installation flexibility and performance.
The Tyco LFII 5.8K Residential Concealed Pendent Sprinkler is available in both ordinary 155°F and intermediate 200°F temperature configurations. The sprinkler and cover plate assembly provide a sleek, concealed aesthetic while allowing for adjustment up to 3/4”, which provides additional flexibility for contractors performing the installations.
The Tyco LFII Residential 5.8K Concealed Pendent Sprinkler is intended for use in wet pipe sprinkler systems for residential buildings up to four stories in height and residential portions of any occupancy per NFPA 13, 13D, and 13R. It features a maximum working pressure of 175 psi.