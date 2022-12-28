Fire Protection Product Focus

COLLECTanDRAIN Self-Maintaining and Automatic Auxiliary Drains

by AGF Manufacturing



AGF Manufacturing’s new Model 5450 Self-Maintaining Auxiliary Drain and Model 5500 Automatic Auxiliary Drain are the latest in its line of heated auxiliary drain cabinets. The COLLECTanDRAIN line includes a series of auxiliary drains in several configurations to meet and exceed NFPA 13 and 25 standards addressing drainage recommendations for dry and pre-action fire sprinkler systems. COLLECTanDRAIN heated cabinets are temperature controlled to prevent freezing.

The Model 5450 incorporates a unique new feature designed to prevent the auxiliary drain from filling beyond the safety level of the cabinet by automatically shedding condensation from the drum drip in small amounts.

The Model 5500 can be programmed to automatically empty when the drain is full or wait for the unit to send an alert to the Fire Control Panel or Building Automation System and empty it with the push of an on-site or remote button.