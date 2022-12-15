Four Physical Security Industry Trends For 2023

Security system unification, access control modernization, hybrid cloud advancement, and cybersecurity will be the top trends for the physical security industry in the coming year, predicts Genetec Inc.

Here’s what to expect in 2023, according to the unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions technology provider:

1. Labor shortages drive demand for unified security solutions.

In the Genetec 2022 State of Physical Security Report, 50% of respondents said their physical security team experienced human resource challenges last year. For 2023, security leaders are re-evaluating their technology stack seeking solutions that help streamline tasks, automate processes, and enhance team efficiency. Unifying video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition, communications technology, and other valuable functions can make an operator’s job easier and reduce costs and training. Built-in analytics or decision support features can further streamline operations.

2. Modernizing access control will be a top priority.

The report also showed that 67% of organizations are planning to invest in access control system (ACS) modernization in 2023, putting it at the top of the physical security tech investment list. Modern ACS include built-in cyber defenses and health monitoring tools, and higher levels of automation. Upgrading to a modern, open ACS will help organizations eliminate the weak points of legacy systems and better defend against cybersecurity threats, as well as enable new capabilities like mobile credentials, biometrics, and cloud-connected controllers and services, to implement over time.

3. Hybrid-cloud deployments will drive demand for cloud-connected appliances.

Hybrid-cloud deployments are gaining traction, with some organizations opting to conserve security devices and infrastructure investments that are not cloud-ready, and others having bandwidth limitations or the need to keep some data processing and storage on site. As businesses rationalize costs, concerns, and approach to cloud migration, expect an increase in demand for ready-to-deploy hybrid-cloud appliances. This infrastructure will support edge-computing workloads and make existing devices cloud-compatible, and help centralize access to systems and data across many sites.

4. Improving cybersecurity continues to be a top concern.

Research by Genetec shows that 36% of IT and security professionals are looking to invest in cybersecurity-related tools to improve physical security in 2023. While a more holistic, automated approach to defending against threats will take precedence, so too will proactive security architecture planning and procurement. These measures may include: