Getting “Schooled” In Indoor Air Quality

By Anne P. Jennings, P.E.

From the December 2022 Issue

As the country continues to define what the “new normal” looks like, many influencers in the educational and healthy buildings arenas are in pursuit of a bold goal: to prevent schools from ever having to close again. Certainly, educational institutions of all shapes and sizes did an admirable job adapting to virtual learning models during the pandemic, but there was an inevitable disruption to learning that impacted schools in different ways and at varying levels. Teachers and parents alike offer numerous examples demonstrating that virtual learning is not equivalent to in-person learning. Additionally, we are now aware of shortcomings in our school environments, such as the great need for improved air purification and ventilation.

Whether we are living in a time resembling the gravity we saw at the onset of COVID-19 or facing a “typical” flu season, achieving a world where schools can remain open without disruption will require innovative ways to ensure safe, in-person learning. These solutions focus on the CDC’s recommendation that schools optimize ventilation and make improvements to indoor air quality (IAQ) to reduce the risk of viruses, bacteria, and fungi spreading through the air. In addition to these innovations, this bold goal will require strong partnerships that make these solutions practical and implementable for schools across the board.

Appropriately, when it comes to improved IAQ, within the walls of several schools throughout the country are lessons for other educational institutions to follow. And literally, these solutions have been found in the ceilings. One recent example can be found at BridgePrep Academy Charter Schools, a system of 16 charter schools operating throughout Florida.

Returning To In-Person Learning

During the 2020-2021 school season following COVID-19, parents of BridgePrep Academy Charter School students had the option of continuing distance learning for their children or sending them for in-person schooling. However, at the start of the 2021-2022 school year, BridgePrep Academy reopened for in-person learning—all students were in school full-time.

School administrators wanted to reassure students and their parents, teachers, and staff that they were returning to a safe, healthy indoor environment where they would be protected from the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne illnesses. BridgePrep Academy administrators sat down with the team from SMART Management, which manages operations for all 16 of their schools, to strategize on how best to keep everyone entering their buildings safe from illness and disease.