GridPoint And TimberRock Simplify Carbon Emission Management

GridPoint in partnership with TimberRock, a software and energy solutions provider that helps organizations account for and reduce their energy emissions, announced a new, innovative technology integration that delivers a simplified carbon accounting, management, and reduction platform for commercial businesses looking to comply with climate-related emission disclosure guidelines and drive emissions reductions.

As a growing number of corporations launch sustainability initiatives, adopt environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, and work toward net zero emissions, the GridPoint-TimberRock partnership addresses increased demand for standardized, accurate data, and reporting on carbon reduction metrics. Additionally, governing bodies like the Securities and Exchange Commission are considering new requirements to disclose direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1), indirect emissions (Scope 2) as well as emissions that are the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by the reporting organization (Scope 3).

TimberRock’s E-IQ platform provides accurate and auditable greenhouse gas and carbon reduction metrics, including Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, that are ready for third-party validation to support customer sustainability reporting. Data on carbon reduction metrics has a wide range of applications, including tracking the progress of sustainability initiatives, reporting on ESG compliance, and anticipating future regulations as governing bodies consider added requirements for emissions reporting.

Beyond Accounting, the combination of TimberRock and GridPoint’s data unlocks new pathways for CO2e reduction. Customers can adjust building performance to a variety of factors like energy cost savings, utility signals like demand response, and, now, carbon emissions. Customers can automate and orchestrate energy-intensive equipment and distributed energy resources (DERs) within a building to reduce electricity demand at times when energy production is most carbon intensive. These CO2e mitigations are quantified via immutable record and ready for an audit or third-party verification.

